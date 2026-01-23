Kairos Pharma Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.78, Down -8.24

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) was $0.78 for the day, down -8.24% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. KAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8339 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KAPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.56 and its Current Ratio is at 16.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 16180135 and an Enterprise Value of 10665655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KAPA is 2.17, which has changed by -0.43333334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.19%.

Shares Statistics:

KAPA traded an average of 183.85K shares per day over the past three months and 167640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.06M. Insiders hold about 42.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KAPA as of 1767139200 were 106098 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1764288000 on 124743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106098 and a Short% of Float of 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.