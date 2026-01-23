Kairos Pharma Ltd’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.78, Down -8.24

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) was $0.78 for the day, down -8.24% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. KAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8339 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KAPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.56 and its Current Ratio is at 16.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 16180135 and an Enterprise Value of 10665655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KAPA is 2.17, which has changed by -0.43333334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.19%.

Shares Statistics:

KAPA traded an average of 183.85K shares per day over the past three months and 167640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.06M. Insiders hold about 42.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KAPA as of 1767139200 were 106098 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1764288000 on 124743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106098 and a Short% of Float of 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.