Closing Figures: Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)’s Negative Finish at 23.08, Down -0.30

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $23.15 in the prior trading day, Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ: CSWC) closed at $23.08, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. CSWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSWC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On June 24, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn bought 463 shares for $21.55 per share. The transaction valued at 9,979 led to the insider holds 21,612 shares of the business.

BATTIST CHRISTINE bought 667 shares of CSWC for $14,972 on Aug 20 ’25. The Director now owns 12,615 shares after completing the transaction at $22.45 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 471 shares for $21.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,980 and bolstered with 18,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSWC now has a Market Capitalization of 1326338304 and an Enterprise Value of 2278667264. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.488 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.758.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSWC is 0.80, which has changed by 0.03440571 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSWC has reached a high of $23.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 684290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.77M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CSWC as of 1767139200 were 3029881 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1764288000 on 3109559. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3029881 and a Short% of Float of 5.38.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CSWC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.32, compared to 2.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10021598. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.85. The current Payout Ratio is 157.40% for CSWC, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-10-01 when the company split stock in a 2724:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $57.76M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.28M to a low estimate of $56.81M. The current estimate, Capital Southwest Corp’s year-ago sales were $51.97MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.51M. There is a high estimate of $60.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.69M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.44MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.4M and the low estimate is $235.35M.