Stock Performance Spotlight: Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Ends the Day at $60.64, Down by -0.88

Kiel Thompson

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Dutch Bros Inc’s stock clocked out at $60.64, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $61.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.73 million shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BROS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 22, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $65 from $92 previously.

On June 26, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.

On May 14, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $83.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on May 14, 2025, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Boersma Travis sold 1,678,616 shares for $55.44 per share. The transaction valued at 93,057,813 led to the insider holds 9,817 shares of the business.

Boersma Travis sold 821,384 shares of BROS for $43,866,729 on Nov 24 ’25. The Executive Chairman of Board now owns 657,906 shares after completing the transaction at $53.41 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, DM Individual Aggregator, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 648,089 shares for $55.44 each. As a result, the insider received 35,928,253 and left with 9,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 9980715008 and an Enterprise Value of 8680438784. As of this moment, Dutch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.646 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.332.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BROS is 2.56, which has changed by 0.016279101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $86.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BROS traded 3.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2744940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.31M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of 1767139200 were 12271193 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1764288000 on 13702370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12271193 and a Short% of Float of 10.6400006.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $423.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.21M to a low estimate of $418.12M. The current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc’s year-ago sales were $342.79MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.12M. There is a high estimate of $473.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.93M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.98B.

