Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. AXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXG now has a Market Capitalization of 797686784 and an Enterprise Value of 788864768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 824.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 103.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXG is -0.34, which has changed by 1.7777777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXG has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXG traded about 800.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXG traded about 756120 shares per day. A total of 155.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.01M. Insiders hold about 75.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.08% stake in the company. Shares short for AXG as of 1767139200 were 1150728 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1764288000 on 1124269. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1150728 and a Short% of Float of 0.8.