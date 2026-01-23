Trading Day Review: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $36.75

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC) closed at $36.75 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $37.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. MFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFC now has a Market Capitalization of 61937623040 and an Enterprise Value of 57337262080. As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.797 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFC is 0.82, which has changed by 0.21204185 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $37.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFC traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1741990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.68B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of 1767139200 were 5502931 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1764288000 on 13135126.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFC is 1.25, which was 1.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046436284. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67. The current Payout Ratio is 56.10% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.29BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.64B and the low estimate is $43.37B.