In the Green: Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) Closes at $32.08, Up/Down -0.77% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE: SMA) closed at $32.08 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $32.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On October 17, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on June 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Schwartz H. Michael bought 6,250 shares for $31.71 per share. The transaction valued at 198,188 led to the insider holds 24,250 shares of the business.

Look Nicholas sold 458 shares of SMA for $15,045 on Nov 14 ’25. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,613 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Barry James R., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 600 shares for $33.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,130 and bolstered with 3,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1778532736 and an Enterprise Value of 2857046784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.254 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.024.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMA has reached a high of $39.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMA has traded an average of 774.99K shares per day and 844730 over the past ten days. A total of 55.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SMA as of 1767139200 were 3522686 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1764288000 on 2799214.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMA is 1.21, from 0.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0030931022

Earnings Estimates

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.52M. There is a high estimate of $83.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.07M. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353M and the low estimate is $269.63M.