In the Green: Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) Closes at $32.08, Up/Down -0.77% from Previous Day

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE: SMA) closed at $32.08 down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $32.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On October 17, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on June 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Schwartz H. Michael bought 6,250 shares for $31.71 per share. The transaction valued at 198,188 led to the insider holds 24,250 shares of the business.

Look Nicholas sold 458 shares of SMA for $15,045 on Nov 14 ’25. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,613 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Barry James R., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 600 shares for $33.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,130 and bolstered with 3,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1778532736 and an Enterprise Value of 2857046784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.254 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.024.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMA has reached a high of $39.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMA has traded an average of 774.99K shares per day and 844730 over the past ten days. A total of 55.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SMA as of 1767139200 were 3522686 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1764288000 on 2799214.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMA is 1.21, from 0.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0030931022

Earnings Estimates

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (SMA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.52M. There is a high estimate of $83.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.07M. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353M and the low estimate is $269.63M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.