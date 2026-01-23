Daily Market Movement: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Sees a -4.63% Decrease, Closing at $126.79

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) was $126.79 for the day, down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $132.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.04 million shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

On December 04, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $135.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on November 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Aflatooni Robert sold 175 shares for $131.18 per share. The transaction valued at 22,956 led to the insider holds 21,227 shares of the business.

Aflatooni Robert bought 175 shares of DLTR for $22,957 on Jan 07 ’26. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Beebe Brent A., who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $124.65 each. As a result, the insider received 274,230 and left with 13,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 25861083136 and an Enterprise Value of 32276695040. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.085.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLTR is 0.73, which has changed by 0.83416116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $142.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.83%.

Shares Statistics:

DLTR traded an average of 3.33M shares per day over the past three months and 2942490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.42M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.87% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTR as of 1767139200 were 14374213 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1764288000 on 19108970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14374213 and a Short% of Float of 8.83.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 25.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.5B to a low estimate of $5.38B. The current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.27BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.96B. There is a high estimate of $5.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.91B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.85BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.05B and the low estimate is $20.28B.