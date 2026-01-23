Post-Trade Analysis: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Climbs 0.81%, Closing at $115.06

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $114.13 in the prior trading day, Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $115.06, up 0.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WYNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $151.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Mulroy Patricia sold 4,438 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 554,750 led to the insider holds 3,066 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia bought 4,438 shares of WYNN for $554,750 on Sep 02 ’25. On May 29 ’25, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,262 shares for $92.12 each. As a result, the insider received 208,375 and left with 3,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 11963539456 and an Enterprise Value of 21309652992. As of this moment, Wynn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 27.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.997 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WYNN is 1.06, which has changed by 0.34286392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $134.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1237180 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.69M. Insiders hold about 28.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of 1767139200 were 5539336 with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 1764288000 on 4234498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5539336 and a Short% of Float of 6.79.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WYNN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008761939. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 13.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.01 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.81B. The current estimate, Wynn Resorts Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.7B and the low estimate is $7.16B.