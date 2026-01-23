Market Insights: One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)’s Notable Drop of -2.83%, Closing at $11.34

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, One Stop Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.34, down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. OSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on November 06, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $3.25 previously.

On August 11, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSS now has a Market Capitalization of 278005696 and an Enterprise Value of 277996800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.613 whereas that against EBITDA is -51.467.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSS is 0.93, which has changed by 1.9770408 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSS has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSS traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5162910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.58M. Insiders hold about 16.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OSS as of 1767139200 were 203309 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1764288000 on 325388. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 203309 and a Short% of Float of 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $10M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $10M. The current estimate, One Stop Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.14MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.44M. There is a high estimate of $6.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.15M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.69MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.58M and the low estimate is $35.99M.