Closing Bell Recap: GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (GCTS) Ends at $1.0, Reflecting a -5.67% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (NYSE: GCTS) closed the day trading at $1.0 down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. GCTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9915.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 28, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Shin Hyunsoo bought 16,725 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 21,408 led to the insider holds 757,771 shares of the business.

Shin Hyunsoo bought 25,453 shares of GCTS for $32,580 on Nov 20 ’25. The Class II Director now owns 737,866 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Shin Hyunsoo, who serves as the Class II Director of the company, bought 3,180 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,070 and bolstered with 741,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCTS now has a Market Capitalization of 57093848 and an Enterprise Value of 113885848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.254 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCTS is 1.23, which has changed by -0.55833334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCTS has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GCTS traded about 284.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GCTS traded about 421410 shares per day. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.68M. Insiders hold about 28.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.63% stake in the company. Shares short for GCTS as of 1767139200 were 2204729 with a Short Ratio of 7.76, compared to 1764288000 on 2114851. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2204729 and a Short% of Float of 4.8800003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc (GCTS) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.11M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29M to a low estimate of $941k. The current estimate, GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.78MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17M. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.13MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.37M and the low estimate is $38.43M.