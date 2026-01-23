Analyzing Ratios: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $19.18 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.44 and its Current Ratio is at 7.73.

On October 03, 2024, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when CITIGROUP INC bought 116,002 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 3,029,972 led to the insider holds 2,701,627 shares of the business.

CITIGROUP INC bought 78,303 shares of WOLF for $2,130,630 on Oct 31 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,779,930 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, CITIGROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 194,423 shares for $26.18 each. As a result, the insider received 5,089,994 and left with 2,585,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 496617120 and an Enterprise Value of -427882880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.563 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WOLF is 0.90, which has changed by -0.11855203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $918.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOLF traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1343450 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.71M. Insiders hold about 77.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.15% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of 1767139200 were 6511369 with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1764288000 on 5915758. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6511369 and a Short% of Float of 62.980000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) reflects the collective analysis of 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $170M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170M to a low estimate of $170M. The current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc’s year-ago sales were $180.5MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.8M. There is a high estimate of $162.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $757.6MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $771.6M.