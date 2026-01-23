Metric Analysis: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) closed at $17.18 up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.45 million shares were traded. ACI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Albertsons Companies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Theilmann Michael T sold 49,000 shares for $17.63 per share. The transaction valued at 863,767 led to the insider holds 289,429 shares of the business.

Theilmann Michael T bought 50,000 shares of ACI for $881,402 on Jan 14 ’26. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, Larson Robert Bruce, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 17,815 shares for $19.75 each. As a result, the insider received 351,846 and left with 50,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACI now has a Market Capitalization of 9437103104 and an Enterprise Value of 24052027392. As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.294 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACI is 0.48, which has changed by -0.14515316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $23.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACI has traded an average of 9.14M shares per day and 11806380 over the past ten days. A total of 513.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 363.15M. Insiders hold about 29.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of 1767139200 were 35797603 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1764288000 on 49111896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35797603 and a Short% of Float of 10.100000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACI is 0.60, from 0.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035252646. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) is underway, with the input of 21.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.68B to a low estimate of $20.11B. The current estimate, Albertsons Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.8BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.99B. There is a high estimate of $25.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.78B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.39BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.26B and the low estimate is $81.78B.