Ratios Revealed: Decoding Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) was $5.52 for the day, down -4.33% from the previous closing price of $5.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Zhang Peifang bought 32,855 shares for $0.79 per share.

Zhang Peifang bought 9,750 shares of AQMS for $7,800 on Jun 02 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 16456351 and an Enterprise Value of 13379532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQMS is -0.05, which has changed by -0.68296707 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $39.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.61%.

Shares Statistics:

AQMS traded an average of 547.73K shares per day over the past three months and 1283570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.65M. Insiders hold about 11.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.37% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of 1767139200 were 244324 with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 1764288000 on 286604. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 244324 and a Short% of Float of 8.430000399999999.

