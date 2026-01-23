Balance Sheet Dive: EVgo Inc (EVGO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $3.09 in the prior trading day, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $3.1, up 0.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2261 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $4 previously.

On October 03, 2024, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 03, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when KISH DENNIS G sold 73,215 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 270,039 led to the insider holds 72,269 shares of the business.

KISH DENNIS G sold 46,785 shares of EVGO for $175,612 on May 19 ’25. The President now owns 145,484 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Dennis Kish, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $3.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 954746432 and an Enterprise Value of 1316990464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.953 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVGO is 2.58, which has changed by -0.101744175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3389800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.94M. Insiders hold about 5.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.94% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of 1767139200 were 32448735 with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 1764288000 on 34072072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32448735 and a Short% of Float of 25.290000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of EVgo Inc (EVGO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $102.61M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.41M to a low estimate of $88M. The current estimate, EVgo Inc’s year-ago sales were $67.51MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.66M. There is a high estimate of $105M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.82MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $472.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494.39M and the low estimate is $450M.