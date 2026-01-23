Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Apollo Global Management Inc’s stock clocked out at $139.73, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $139.53. In other words, the price has increased by $0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.65 million shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On November 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $180.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $132.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on October 03, 2025, with a $132 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Chatterjee Whitney sold 8,500 shares for $146.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,241,257 led to the insider holds 74,692 shares of the business.

HARRIS JOSHUA bought 1,000,000 shares of APO for $149,080,000 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, WHITNEY A CHATTERJEE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $146.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APO now has a Market Capitalization of 81102446592 and an Enterprise Value of 100836442112. As of this moment, Apollo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.705.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APO is 1.57, which has changed by -0.18906194 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $174.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APO traded 3.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2927300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 580.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.11M. Insiders hold about 28.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.46% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of 1767139200 were 29537228 with a Short Ratio of 9.58, compared to 1764288000 on 31774504. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29537228 and a Short% of Float of 5.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.0, APO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.99. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014333835. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) is a result of the insights provided by 16.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.04 and $7.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $9.17, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $9.41 and $8.85.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.17B. The current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc’s year-ago sales were $955MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.35B and the low estimate is $5.12B.

