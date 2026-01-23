Financial Health Report: Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (FCHL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FCHL) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -4.30% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. FCHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2193.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCHL now has a Market Capitalization of 3930400 and an Enterprise Value of 5530400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.332 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.043.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCHL has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCHL traded about 315.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCHL traded about 205030 shares per day. A total of 15.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.18M. Insiders hold about 69.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.64% stake in the company. Shares short for FCHL as of 1767139200 were 11932 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 14900. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11932 and a Short% of Float of 0.19.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.