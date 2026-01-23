Financial Health Report: Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (FCHL)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FCHL) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -4.30% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. FCHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2193.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCHL now has a Market Capitalization of 3930400 and an Enterprise Value of 5530400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.332 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.043.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCHL has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCHL traded about 315.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCHL traded about 205030 shares per day. A total of 15.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.18M. Insiders hold about 69.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.64% stake in the company. Shares short for FCHL as of 1767139200 were 11932 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 14900. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11932 and a Short% of Float of 0.19.