Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) closed at $64.97 in the last session, down -0.98% from day before closing price of $65.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.16 million shares were traded. BHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHP now has a Market Capitalization of 166898991104 and an Enterprise Value of 347902640128. As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.787 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.841.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHP is 0.81, which has changed by 0.31562066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $66.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHP traded on average about 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4162720 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.54B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.24% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of 1767139200 were 15053137 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1764288000 on 14174425. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15053137 and a Short% of Float of 0.58999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BHP is 2.20, which was 1.1 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016765738. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.14. The current Payout Ratio is 61.13% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-06-02 when the company split stock in a 1121:1000 ratio.