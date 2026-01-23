Financial Fitness Check: Examining Target Corp (TGT)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) closed at $106.5 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $106.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.9 million shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.8.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Target Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $102 to $83.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 2,044 shares for $100.90 per share. The transaction valued at 206,245 led to the insider holds 11,064 shares of the business.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A bought 2,044 shares of TGT for $206,244 on Jun 10 ’25. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Cornell Brian C, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $96.18 each. As a result, the insider received 4,327,974 and left with 246,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 48393506816 and an Enterprise Value of 64872882176. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGT is 1.13, which has changed by -0.23098123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $145.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGT has traded an average of 7.21M shares per day and 6645140 over the past ten days. A total of 452.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.62M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.63% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of 1767139200 were 20145522 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1764288000 on 19651031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20145522 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGT is 4.52, from 4.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042436816. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 50.35% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-07-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Target Corp (TGT) is currently under the scrutiny of 33.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.88 and $7.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.29. EPS for the following year is $7.7, with 37.0 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $30.97B to a low estimate of $30.2B. The current estimate, Target Corp’s year-ago sales were $30.91BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.3B. There is a high estimate of $24.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.54B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.57BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.77B and the low estimate is $103.97B.