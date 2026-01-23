Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) was $61.2 for the day, down -8.05% from the previous closing price of $66.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.74 million shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MKC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $83.

On June 16, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on June 16, 2025, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 50,000 shares for $67.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,371,500 led to the insider holds 246,762 shares of the business.

Brendan Foley bought 57,144 shares of MKC for $3,746,361 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Foley Brendan M, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 57,144 shares for $65.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,746,361 and left with 108,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKC now has a Market Capitalization of 16424590336 and an Enterprise Value of 20370319360. As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.978 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKC is 0.61, which has changed by -0.11122978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $86.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.52%.

Shares Statistics:

MKC traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 3917150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 268.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.27M. Insiders hold about 6.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of 1767139200 were 11667583 with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1764288000 on 11755372.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.0, MKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 61.43% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.78B. The current estimate, McCormick & Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $8.06B.