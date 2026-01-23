Ratio Review: Analyzing Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $5.42 in the prior trading day, Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) closed at $5.52, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. ACHV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.14 and its Current Ratio is at 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On August 21, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on November 14, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Oki Mark K sold 50,060 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 146,175 led to the insider holds 127,940 shares of the business.

Stewart Richard Alistair sold 129,501 shares of ACHV for $378,143 on Sep 18 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 228,875 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Wan Jerry, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 14,070 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider received 38,974 and left with 32,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHV now has a Market Capitalization of 293851616 and an Enterprise Value of 255695616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHV is 1.82, which has changed by 0.818792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHV has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 749.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 755860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.59M. Insiders hold about 12.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHV as of 1767139200 were 6558548 with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 1764288000 on 6380019. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6558548 and a Short% of Float of 14.38.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.37.