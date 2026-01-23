Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 20.79, Up 1.32

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $20.79, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $20.52. In other words, the price has increased by $1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.42 and its Current Ratio is at 4.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Metzger Michael A sold 157,307 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,582,021 led to the insider holds 298,661 shares of the business.

MICHAEL METZGER bought 157,307 shares of SNDX for $2,680,511 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Podlesak Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,200 shares for $15.84 each. As a result, the insider received 304,170 and left with 191,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1806959616 and an Enterprise Value of 1698216448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.257 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.533.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNDX is 0.47, which has changed by 0.44000006 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $22.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDX traded 2.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1290950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.30M. Insiders hold about 3.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of 1767139200 were 22569116 with a Short Ratio of 9.72, compared to 1764288000 on 25221608. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22569116 and a Short% of Float of 29.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.07. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $63.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.2M to a low estimate of $55.19M. The current estimate, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.68MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.19M. There is a high estimate of $81.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.68MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $368.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.87M and the low estimate is $280.25M.