Trading Day Triumph: Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Ends at $1.99, a -5.69 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) closed the day trading at $1.99 down -5.69% from the previous closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. BZAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BZAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on October 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On September 09, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when Burtech LP LLC bought 50,000 shares for $2.38 per share.

Burtech LP LLC bought 29,600 shares of BZAI for $79,032 on Apr 21 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZAI now has a Market Capitalization of 242865712 and an Enterprise Value of 199991424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 162.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.461 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.321.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BZAI is 0.34, which has changed by -0.67687595 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BZAI has reached a high of $8.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BZAI traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BZAI traded about 1259530 shares per day. A total of 106.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.68M. Insiders hold about 32.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.68% stake in the company. Shares short for BZAI as of 1767139200 were 13258724 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1764288000 on 10029406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13258724 and a Short% of Float of 14.29.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $21.97M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.84M to a low estimate of $21.3M. The current estimate, Blaize Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1kFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.71M. There is a high estimate of $26.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150M and the low estimate is $126M.