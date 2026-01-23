Market Recap Check: Resmed Inc (RMD)’s Negative Finish at 255.35, Up/Down -1.52

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Resmed Inc (NYSE: RMD) closed at $255.35 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $259.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $264.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On September 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $330.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when FARRELL PETER C sold 2,000 shares for $248.83 per share. The transaction valued at 497,660 led to the insider holds 66,773 shares of the business.

Farrell Michael J. sold 4,991 shares of RMD for $1,240,065 on Jan 07 ’26. The Chairman and CEO now owns 466,223 shares after completing the transaction at $248.46 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Peter C Farrell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $248.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 37272494080 and an Enterprise Value of 36734996480. As of this moment, Resmed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.987 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMD is 0.86, which has changed by 0.03500855 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $293.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMD traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 899350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.04M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.02% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of 1767139200 were 11672492 with a Short Ratio of 11.18, compared to 1764288000 on 10416904. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11672492 and a Short% of Float of 9.21.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RMD is 2.26, which was 2.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008446467. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-08-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.28 and $10.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.92. EPS for the following year is $12.04, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $12.76 and $11.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.36B. The current estimate, Resmed Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.91B.