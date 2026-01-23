Market Insight: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $2.86

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed at $2.86 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prospect Capital Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 0.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Eliasek M Grier bought 370,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,700 led to the insider holds 2,501,130 shares of the business.

Barry John F bought 925,000 shares of PSEC for $2,517,758 on Sep 25 ’25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 86,067,158 shares after completing the transaction at $2.72 per share. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Barry John F, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 741,158 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,939,610 and bolstered with 85,142,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1346805376 and an Enterprise Value of 4809392640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.065.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSEC is 0.88, which has changed by -0.3561644 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSEC has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 4388010 over the past ten days. A total of 465.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.61M. Insiders hold about 18.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.94% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of 1767139200 were 36830813 with a Short Ratio of 9.17, compared to 1764288000 on 38093705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36830813 and a Short% of Float of 10.8100004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSEC is 0.54, from 0.555 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19680852. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $156.34M to a low estimate of $156.34M. The current estimate, Prospect Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $185.47MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.31M. There is a high estimate of $154.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.31M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $620.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.44MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $614.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614.3M and the low estimate is $614.3M.