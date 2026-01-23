Investor’s Delight: Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Closes Strong at 1.09, Up 1.87

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) was $1.09 for the day, up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has increased by $1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.41 million shares were traded. WWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWR now has a Market Capitalization of 128608520 and an Enterprise Value of 125758512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WWR is 1.52, which has changed by -0.07758623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WWR has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.19%.

Shares Statistics:

WWR traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 4088710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.76M. Insiders hold about 6.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.39% stake in the company. Shares short for WWR as of 1767139200 were 5311518 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 5937654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5311518 and a Short% of Float of 4.5700002.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.