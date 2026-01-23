LSB Industries, Inc (LXU)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.75, Down by -2.11

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $9.96 in the prior trading day, LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) closed at $9.75, down -2.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. LXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LXU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

On January 13, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $11.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when GOLSEN BARRY H sold 15,600 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 156,000 led to the insider holds 88,173 shares of the business.

GOLSEN BARRY H sold 1,550 shares of LXU for $15,500 on Jan 15 ’26. The Director now owns 87,787 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, CARVER KRISTY, who serves as the SVP and Treasurer of the company, sold 19,550 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider received 195,304 and left with 52,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXU now has a Market Capitalization of 701458816 and an Enterprise Value of 1043790848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.784 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXU is 0.74, which has changed by 0.14089346 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $10.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 470.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 649770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.02M. Insiders hold about 30.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.57% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of 1767139200 were 1535292 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1764288000 on 1547992. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1535292 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $153.88M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.96M to a low estimate of $128.15M. The current estimate, LSB Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $134.91MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.48M. There is a high estimate of $160.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.08M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.4MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $593.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613.71M and the low estimate is $573M.

