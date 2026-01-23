Market Watch Highlights: IonQ Inc (IONQ) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 49.33

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, IonQ Inc’s stock clocked out at $49.33, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $48.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.57 million shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.31 and its Current Ratio is at 8.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On December 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

On December 11, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on December 11, 2025, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Chou Kathryn K. sold 5,000 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 60,839 shares of the business.

KATHRYN CHOU bought 5,000 shares of IONQ for $242,400 on Dec 22 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Chou Kathryn K., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $51.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,027,980 and left with 60,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONQ now has a Market Capitalization of 17476612096 and an Enterprise Value of 16437200896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 218.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 205.887 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.295.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IONQ is 2.63, which has changed by 0.18572128 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $84.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONQ traded 22.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19315230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.37M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.01% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of 1767139200 were 78183234 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1764288000 on 66142361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 78183234 and a Short% of Float of 22.32.