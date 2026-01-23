Closing Figures Unveiled: Olenox Industries Inc (OLOX) Drop -2.67, Closes at $1.46

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Olenox Industries Inc (NASDAQ: OLOX) closed the day trading at $1.46 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. OLOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLOX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.14 and its Current Ratio is at 0.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLOX now has a Market Capitalization of 9025373 and an Enterprise Value of 21386122. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.322 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLOX is 1.66, which has changed by -0.1797753 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLOX has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLOX traded about 7.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLOX traded about 1194173 shares per day. A total of 6.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Insiders hold about 15.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for OLOX as of 1767139200 were 471729 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 498182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 471729 and a Short% of Float of 8.05.