In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) closed at $28.72 in the last session, up 0.74% from day before closing price of $28.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ING’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ING now has a Market Capitalization of 83357327360 and an Enterprise Value of 180667056128. As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ING is 0.84, which has changed by 0.70208955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $29.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ING traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1889890 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.83B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of 1767139200 were 4291953 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1764288000 on 2559551. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4291953 and a Short% of Float of 0.15.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ING is 1.20, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.037179936. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57. The current Payout Ratio is 46.98% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-25 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-07-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) is currently drawing attention from 1 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.71B to a low estimate of $4.98B. The current estimate, ING Groep N.V. ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.41BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B. There is a high estimate of $6.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.74B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.61BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.36B and the low estimate is $23.26B.