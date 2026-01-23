Stock Surge: Frontline Plc (FRO) Closes at $25.31, Marking a -4.02 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) closed at $25.31 down -4.02% from its previous closing price of $26.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.23 million shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.0901.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Frontline Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

On December 12, 2024, Kepler Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.83.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRO now has a Market Capitalization of 5634585600 and an Enterprise Value of 8682186752. As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.916 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.849.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRO is 0.05, which has changed by 0.64812505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRO has traded an average of 3.06M shares per day and 3804880 over the past ten days. A total of 222.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.15M. Insiders hold about 35.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.54% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of 1767139200 were 5205506 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1764288000 on 3667955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5205506 and a Short% of Float of 3.63.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FRO is 0.93, from 0.93 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03526735. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.48. The current Payout Ratio is 87.60% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-03 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Frontline Plc (FRO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $450.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $487.9M to a low estimate of $418.5M. The current estimate, Frontline Plc’s year-ago sales were $252.18MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $371M. There is a high estimate of $371M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.21B.