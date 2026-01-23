Analytical Lens: Exploring Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) was $18.29 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $18.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.95 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.50.

On July 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Sinha Saurabh sold 60,000 shares for $20.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,238,578 led to the insider holds 627,756 shares of the business.

SAURABH SINHA bought 60,000 shares of AEVA for $1,241,400 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Sinha Saurabh, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,609 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 388,529 and left with 687,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1098861568 and an Enterprise Value of 1056097536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 69.691 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.299.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AEVA is 2.06, which has changed by 3.2204175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.16%.

Shares Statistics:

AEVA traded an average of 2.81M shares per day over the past three months and 4864880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.37M. Insiders hold about 34.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of 1767139200 were 10235587 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1764288000 on 9399998. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10235587 and a Short% of Float of 33.18.

Earnings Estimates

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.5M to a low estimate of $3.29M. The current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.7MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85M. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.06MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.3M and the low estimate is $22.91M.