Balance Sheet Breakdown: Centene Corp (CNC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $45.26 in the prior trading day, Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) closed at $45.42, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.2 million shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $33.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Burdick Kenneth A sold 33,211 shares for $39.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,296,557 led to the insider holds 305,161 shares of the business.

Burdick Kenneth A sold 32,796 shares of CNC for $1,279,044 on Dec 04 ’25. The Director now owns 272,365 shares after completing the transaction at $39.00 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Burdick Kenneth A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 32,796 shares for $39.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNC now has a Market Capitalization of 22324748288 and an Enterprise Value of 20777748480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.124 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.325.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNC is 0.48, which has changed by -0.29916382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $66.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6181480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 491.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.15M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.76% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of 1767139200 were 12912597 with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 1764288000 on 13519316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12912597 and a Short% of Float of 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Centene Corp (CNC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 18.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $48.41B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.87B to a low estimate of $46.85B. The current estimate, Centene Corp’s year-ago sales were $40.8BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.44B. There is a high estimate of $52.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.84B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $195.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $192.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.07BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.44B and the low estimate is $172.46B.