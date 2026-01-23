Financial Metrics Check: PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.97, up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $5.96. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. PNNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.945.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

On August 13, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

Compass Point Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 ’25 when Flug Jeffrey sold 121,533 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 719,123 led to the insider holds 32,382 shares of the business.

Flug Jeffrey sold 20,000 shares of PNNT for $117,040 on Dec 05 ’25. The Director now owns 153,915 shares after completing the transaction at $5.85 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Jeffrey Flug, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 121,533 shares for $5.91 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNNT now has a Market Capitalization of 389817664 and an Enterprise Value of 1076917632. As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNNT is 0.66, which has changed by -0.14735335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNNT has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNNT traded 661.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 622330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.18M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PNNT as of 1767139200 were 2321230 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1764288000 on 3219858. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2321230 and a Short% of Float of 3.6700000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PNNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16107382. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.91.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $29.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.94M to a low estimate of $27.82M. The current estimate, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $34.21MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.42M. There is a high estimate of $30.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.75M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.38MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.1M and the low estimate is $96.8M.