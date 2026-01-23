Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Society Pass Inc (SOPA)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) closed the day trading at $2.36 up 8.26% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $8.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.83 million shares were traded. SOPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOPA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 ’25 when Dunn Michael Paul JR bought 12,000 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 28,920 led to the insider holds 12,262 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael Paul JR sold 10,714 shares of SOPA for $29,356 on Feb 03 ’25. The Director now owns 262 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOPA now has a Market Capitalization of 17949038 and an Enterprise Value of -113739. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.016 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOPA is 1.81, which has changed by 0.8319328 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOPA traded about 4.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOPA traded about 1052380 shares per day. A total of 7.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.90M. Insiders hold about 9.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SOPA as of 1767139200 were 1682210 with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 1764288000 on 70503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1682210 and a Short% of Float of 22.870001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Society Pass Inc (SOPA) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.82M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05M to a low estimate of $1.41M. The current estimate, Society Pass Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.87MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61M. There is a high estimate of $2.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.18M and the low estimate is $8.47M.