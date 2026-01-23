Insider’s View: Deciphering Alphabet Inc (GOOG)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed at $330.84 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $328.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.77 million shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $335.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $328.885.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On January 13, 2026, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $350 to $355.

Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 07, 2026, while the target price for the stock was revised from $330 to $390.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when SUNDAR PICHAI bought 32,500 shares for $322.16 per share.

PICHAI FAMILY FOUNDATION bought 4,000 shares of GOOG for $1,288,640 on Jan 21 ’26. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Hennessy John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $337.52 each. As a result, the insider received 202,514 and left with 21,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3993845366784 and an Enterprise Value of 3937341800448. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.214 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.122.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOG is 1.10, which has changed by 0.62644875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $341.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOOG traded on average about 23.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21899400 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.02B. Insiders hold about 58.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.24% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of 1767139200 were 53600778 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1764288000 on 41660640.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GOOG is 0.83, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031061573. The current Payout Ratio is 7.46% for GOOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-18 when the company split stock in a 20:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is currently being evaluated by 41.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.04 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.56. EPS for the following year is $11.25, with 54.0 analysts recommending between $13.11 and $10.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 41 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $111.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.16B to a low estimate of $107.71B. The current estimate, Alphabet Inc’s year-ago sales were $96.47BFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.75B. There is a high estimate of $106.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.17B.

A total of 58 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $413.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.02BBased on 58 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492.82B and the low estimate is $429.2B.