Ratio Examination: Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) closed at $1.57 up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 13, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 08, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when WIGGANS THOMAS G bought 41,000 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 99,630 led to the insider holds 41,000 shares of the business.

Lucas Svetlana bought 20,000 shares of JSPR for $48,600 on Sep 22 ’25. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, MARTELL RON, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 41,000 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,630 and bolstered with 74,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 43934944 and an Enterprise Value of -5261059.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JSPR is 3.10, which has changed by -0.73333335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JSPR has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1508790 over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.87M. Insiders hold about 14.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.92% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of 1767139200 were 3224369 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1764288000 on 1831825. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3224369 and a Short% of Float of 11.6000004.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.74 and -$5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.9. EPS for the following year is -$3.09, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$4.91.

