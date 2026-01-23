Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (RGC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) was $30.77 for the day, up 40.44% from the previous closing price of $21.91. In other words, the price has increased by $40.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. RGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.39 and its Current Ratio is at 7.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGC now has a Market Capitalization of 15215423488 and an Enterprise Value of 15211071488.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGC is 2.04, which has changed by 172.49097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGC has reached a high of $83.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.59%.

Shares Statistics:

RGC traded an average of 413.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1172340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 494.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 88.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for RGC as of 1767139200 were 1285978 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1764288000 on 1184257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1285978 and a Short% of Float of 2.32.