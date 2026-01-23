Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Merck & Co Inc (MRK) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $111.11 in the prior trading day, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) closed at $109.18, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.35 million shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

On December 18, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Downing Cristal N sold 7,085 shares for $87.00 per share. The transaction valued at 616,395 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CRISTAL DOWNING bought 7,085 shares of MRK for $616,395 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Williams David Michael, who serves as the EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $83.59 each. As a result, the insider received 720,040 and left with 24,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRK now has a Market Capitalization of 272707977216 and an Enterprise Value of 294204211200. As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRK is 0.29, which has changed by 0.16284668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $112.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.52%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13433040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.54B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.46% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of 1767139200 were 32573724 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1764288000 on 31943311. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32573724 and a Short% of Float of 1.46.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MRK’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.2, compared to 3.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028800288. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 46.32% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-06-03 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Merck & Co Inc (MRK) is currently attracting attention from 15.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.04 and $8.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.93. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $9.8 and $4.69.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $16.2B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.33B to a low estimate of $15.96B. The current estimate, Merck & Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.62BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.91B. There is a high estimate of $16.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.38B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.17BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.2B and the low estimate is $64.79B.

