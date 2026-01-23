Financial Analysis: Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $79.86, down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $81.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. APGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.86 and its Current Ratio is at 15.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On December 17, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2025, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’26 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC sold 1,750,000 shares for $76.30 per share. The transaction valued at 133,525,000 led to the insider holds 298,647 shares of the business.

Fairmount Healthcare Fund II L bought 1,750,000 shares of APGE for $133,525,000 on Jan 22 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $81.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,622,159 and left with 1,192,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APGE now has a Market Capitalization of 5456053760 and an Enterprise Value of 4872174592.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APGE is 1.41, which has changed by 1.0335155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APGE has reached a high of $84.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APGE traded 847.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 842190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.40M. Insiders hold about 32.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.41% stake in the company. Shares short for APGE as of 1767139200 were 8664816 with a Short Ratio of 10.23, compared to 1764288000 on 7898663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8664816 and a Short% of Float of 23.169999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.89 and -$4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.19. EPS for the following year is -$4.91, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$4.07 and -$5.82.