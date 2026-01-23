Ratio Revelations: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) closed the day trading at $80.81 down -16.00% from the previous closing price of $96.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$16.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.72 million shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.01 and its Current Ratio is at 5.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Rondoni John sold 109 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,900 led to the insider holds 13,797 shares of the business.

JOHN RONDONI bought 109 shares of INSP for $10,355 on Jan 09 ’26. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, mcCormick Shawn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $139.00 each. As a result, the insider received 166,800 and left with 24,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 2389900288 and an Enterprise Value of 2058034432. As of this moment, Inspire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.332 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSP is 0.74, which has changed by -0.48957396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $203.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSP traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSP traded about 881730 shares per day. A total of 29.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.76M. Insiders hold about 4.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of 1767139200 were 2907519 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1764288000 on 3481719. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2907519 and a Short% of Float of 13.520001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $265.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $269M to a low estimate of $262M. The current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $239.72MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.18M. There is a high estimate of $223.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $911.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $905M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $802.8MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $988.25M.

