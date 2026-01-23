Market Highlights: Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Ends on a Low Note at 302.37

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE: LEU) closed at $302.37 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $303.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. LEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.9914 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.6.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.72 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $357.

On August 07, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $285.

On July 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on July 11, 2025, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Kevin Harrill bought 3,884 shares for $330.07 per share.

CUTLIP LARRY B bought 11,309 shares of LEU for $2,351,098 on Aug 26 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, SAWATZKE BRADLEY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,949 shares for $213.24 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEU now has a Market Capitalization of 5506771968 and an Enterprise Value of 5088772096. As of this moment, Centrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.206 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.177.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEU is 1.21, which has changed by 2.3036957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has reached a high of $464.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.02%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEU traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1323630 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.82M. Insiders hold about 7.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LEU as of 1767139200 were 4249024 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1764288000 on 4273620. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4249024 and a Short% of Float of 24.530001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LEU, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-11-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-11-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-30 when the company split stock in a 91:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $4.92, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $7.89 and $3.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $146.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.4M to a low estimate of $120.8M. The current estimate, Centrus Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $151.6MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.2M. There is a high estimate of $100.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.6M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $442MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $382.19M.