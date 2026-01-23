Daily Progress: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Drop -1.96%, Closing at $28.06

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) closed at $28.06 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $28.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On July 03, 2024, DNB Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Hansen Tim Truels sold 25,000 shares for $28.85 per share. The transaction valued at 721,250 led to the insider holds 212,842 shares of the business.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 15,000 shares of LPG for $409,500 on Jan 07 ’26. The President and CEO now owns 153,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.30 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Hadjipateras Alexander C., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.38 each. As a result, the insider received 161,900 and left with 89,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPG now has a Market Capitalization of 1202037376 and an Enterprise Value of 1632204928. As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.546 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPG is 0.67, which has changed by 0.21065986 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $31.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPG has traded an average of 494.34K shares per day and 485340 over the past ten days. A total of 42.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.60M. Insiders hold about 14.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.17% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of 1767139200 were 1456651 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1764288000 on 1476086. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1456651 and a Short% of Float of 4.61.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $115.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.74M to a low estimate of $93.5M. The current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd’s year-ago sales were $79.72MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.15M. There is a high estimate of $129.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.09MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.39M and the low estimate is $358M.