Market Recap: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $66.35

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) was $66.35 for the day, up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $65.54. In other words, the price has increased by $1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.31 million shares were traded. MMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MMYT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85.

On December 27, 2024, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $119 to $130.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 21, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when RAJESH MAGOW bought 15,000 shares for $98.23 per share.

RAJESH MAGOW bought 30,000 shares of MMYT for $3,105,000 on Aug 22 ’25. On May 27 ’25, another insider, RAJESH MAGOW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $105.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMYT now has a Market Capitalization of 6313029120 and an Enterprise Value of 7083784192. As of this moment, MakeMyTrip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.767.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMYT is 0.66, which has changed by -0.3991015 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMYT has reached a high of $120.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.97%.

Shares Statistics:

MMYT traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1389040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.66M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.64% stake in the company. Shares short for MMYT as of 1767139200 were 5668372 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1764288000 on 5352816. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5668372 and a Short% of Float of 7.7.

Earnings Estimates

MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.06M to a low estimate of $271.53M. The current estimate, MakeMyTrip Ltd’s year-ago sales were $261.19MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.29M. There is a high estimate of $328.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.24B.