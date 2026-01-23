Closing Strong: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Ends at $236.75, Up 1.30 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $233.72 in the prior trading day, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at $236.75, up 1.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $241.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $276.

On April 30, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $210.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $290.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Wuamett Jennifer sold 12,425 shares for $220.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,745,218 led to the insider holds 11,811 shares of the business.

JENNIFER B WUAMETT bought 12,425 shares of NXPI for $2,745,218 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Micallef Andrew, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $230.78 each. As a result, the insider received 230,780 and left with 10,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 59688128512 and an Enterprise Value of 68246929408. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.666 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.079.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXPI is 1.47, which has changed by 0.09506631 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $255.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2468160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 252.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.37M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of 1767139200 were 8527546 with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1764288000 on 6236272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8527546 and a Short% of Float of 3.7800000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NXPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.056, compared to 4.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0173541. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) involves the perspectives of 24.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.1 and $11.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.78. EPS for the following year is $13.78, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $15.68 and $12.95.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $3.3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.2B. The current estimate, NXP Semiconductors NV’s year-ago sales were $3.11BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.61BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $12.85B.