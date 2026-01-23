Market Watch: Quantum Corp (QMCO)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $7.25

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Quantum Corp’s stock clocked out at $7.25, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QMCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Meyrath Hugues sold 2,975 shares for $10.86 per share. The transaction valued at 32,308 led to the insider holds 24,700 shares of the business.

Nash Laura A. sold 611 shares of QMCO for $6,635 on Oct 02 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 11,139 shares after completing the transaction at $10.86 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Nash Laura A., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 118 shares for $9.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,169 and left with 11,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 118715840 and an Enterprise Value of 193045360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.751 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMCO is 2.66, which has changed by -0.7792447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QMCO traded 683.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 610790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.08M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.48% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of 1767139200 were 1574033 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1764288000 on 1526144. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1574033 and a Short% of Float of 11.58.