Market Resilience: Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Finishes Weak at 1.07, Down -5.31

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) closed the day trading at $1.07 down -5.31% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.58 million shares were traded. LUCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LUCD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on December 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 08, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On November 08, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 08, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Matheis Dennis bought 100,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 101,840 led to the insider holds 665,443 shares of the business.

Matheis Dennis bought 187,098 shares of LUCD for $242,292 on May 20 ’25. The Director now owns 187,098 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Matheis Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 129,684 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 171,520 and bolstered with 316,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCD now has a Market Capitalization of 140275680 and an Enterprise Value of 170507680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.761 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.619.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LUCD is 1.22, which has changed by 0.25695217 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCD has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LUCD traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LUCD traded about 3687410 shares per day. A total of 130.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.31M. Insiders hold about 29.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.49% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCD as of 1767139200 were 4747257 with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1764288000 on 3948288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4747257 and a Short% of Float of 5.0300002.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.39M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53M to a low estimate of $1.3M. The current estimate, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.2MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54M. There is a high estimate of $2.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.35MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.6M and the low estimate is $9.83M.