Gaining Ground: Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Closes Higher at 218.11, Up 0.91

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) closed at $218.11 in the last session, up 0.91% from day before closing price of $216.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.54 million shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.8.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABBV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $265.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Richard A. Gonzalez bought 62,755 shares for $210.84 per share.

Richard A. Gonzalez bought 90,000 shares of ABBV for $18,993,948 on Aug 21 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER of the company, sold 42,370 shares for $198.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,407,055 and left with 177,292 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 385484259328 and an Enterprise Value of 448705265664. As of this moment, Abbvie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 164.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.201.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABBV is 0.34, which has changed by 0.26923072 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $244.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.30%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABBV traded on average about 6.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8079300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of 1767139200 were 19705568 with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 1764288000 on 18209156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19705568 and a Short% of Float of 1.1199999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABBV is 6.65, which was 6.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030349296. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.41 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and $9.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.27. EPS for the following year is $14.22, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $15.08 and $13.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.01B to a low estimate of $16.24B. The current estimate, Abbvie Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.1BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.89B. There is a high estimate of $15.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.45B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.33BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.09B and the low estimate is $65.31B.