Market Update: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $15.94

In the latest session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) closed at $15.94 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $16.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.86 million shares were traded. TAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.888.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Lauren Rusckowski Duprey bought 29,619 shares for $14.22 per share.

Teresa Marie Bitetti bought 87,023 shares of TAK for $1,242,688 on Dec 05 ’25. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, Giles Richard Platford, who serves as the President, Plasma-Derived Ther of the company, bought 58,421 shares for $14.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAK now has a Market Capitalization of 53044346880 and an Enterprise Value of 4535767531520. As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 202.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.027 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.984.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAK is 0.04, which has changed by 0.23787534 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAK has traded an average of 2.87M shares per day and 3384340 over the past ten days. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.71% stake in the company. Shares short for TAK as of 1767139200 were 10385239 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1764288000 on 11381864. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10385239 and a Short% of Float of 0.33000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TAK is 0.32, from 198.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.313433. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $51.16 and $51.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $51.16. EPS for the following year is $109.66, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $109.66 and $109.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.19T this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26T to a low estimate of $1.15T. The current estimate, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.14TFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08T. There is a high estimate of $1.15T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03T.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.58T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.45T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $580.36BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.71T and the low estimate is $4.41T.