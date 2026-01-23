Upward Trajectory: POET Technologies Inc (POET) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $6.94

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) was $6.94 for the day, down -17.08% from the previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.61 million shares were traded. POET stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 18, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Riley Family Trust UAD October bought 8,163 shares for $6.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POET now has a Market Capitalization of 914481280 and an Enterprise Value of 829029504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1203.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1086.974 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POET is 0.36, which has changed by 0.5942857 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POET has reached a high of $9.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.96%.

Shares Statistics:

POET traded an average of 9.30M shares per day over the past three months and 8747160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.44M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.27% stake in the company. Shares short for POET as of 1767139200 were 10435259 with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 1764288000 on 11251912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10435259 and a Short% of Float of 7.95.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $700.18k to a low estimate of $700.18k. The current estimate, POET Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $41.73k

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.55kBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $14M.