Stock Market Recap: Entergy Corp (ETR) Concludes at 93.54, a -2.29 Surge/Decline

Abby Carey

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $95.73 in the prior trading day, Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) closed at $93.54, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.09 million shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on January 20, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $109.

On January 09, 2026, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when VIAMONTES ELIECER sold 947 shares for $97.16 per share. The transaction valued at 92,011 led to the insider holds 2,875 shares of the business.

Landreaux Laura R sold 2,500 shares of ETR for $234,150 on Nov 21 ’25. The “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules now owns 21,357 shares after completing the transaction at $93.66 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Landreaux Laura R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $93.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETR now has a Market Capitalization of 41774673920 and an Enterprise Value of 71019921408. As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.579 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETR is 0.64, which has changed by 0.16008246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $98.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2475190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 446.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 445.43M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.28% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of 1767139200 were 12768356 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1764288000 on 11806441. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12768356 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.41, compared to 2.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025174972. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 93.83% for ETR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.61B to a low estimate of $2.6B. The current estimate, Entergy Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.74BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.88BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $12.91B.

