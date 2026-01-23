Stock Market Recap: Entergy Corp (ETR) Concludes at 93.54, a -2.29 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $95.73 in the prior trading day, Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) closed at $93.54, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.09 million shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on January 20, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $109.

On January 09, 2026, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 ’25 when VIAMONTES ELIECER sold 947 shares for $97.16 per share. The transaction valued at 92,011 led to the insider holds 2,875 shares of the business.

Landreaux Laura R sold 2,500 shares of ETR for $234,150 on Nov 21 ’25. The “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules now owns 21,357 shares after completing the transaction at $93.66 per share. On Nov 21 ’25, another insider, Landreaux Laura R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $93.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETR now has a Market Capitalization of 41774673920 and an Enterprise Value of 71019921408. As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.579 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETR is 0.64, which has changed by 0.16008246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $98.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.11%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2475190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 446.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 445.43M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.28% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of 1767139200 were 12768356 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1764288000 on 11806441. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12768356 and a Short% of Float of 3.2399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.41, compared to 2.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025174972. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 93.83% for ETR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.61B to a low estimate of $2.6B. The current estimate, Entergy Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.74BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.88BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $12.91B.